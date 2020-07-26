(LEAD) N.K. leader convenes politburo meeting to adopt 'maximum emergency system' against coronavirus
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened an emergency politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and adopted the "maximum emergency system" against coronavirus after a defector returned home from South Korea with coronavirus symptoms, state media reported Sunday.
During the meeting held on Saturday, Kim also said he took "the preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong" after the "runaway" returned to the border city on July 19 after crossing the military demarcation line, three years after fleeing to the South, the Korean Central News Agency said.
"To tackle the present situation, he declared a state of emergency in the relevant area and clarified the determination of the Party Central Committee to shift from the state emergency anti-epidemic system to the maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert," the KCNA said.
The KCNA said that the suspected patient was put under strict quarantine as a primary step and "all the persons in Kaesong City who contacted that person and those who have been to the city in the last five days are being thoroughly investigated, given medical examination and put under quarantine."
Kim also instructed officials to immediately conduct follow-up organizational work to carry out the decision of the meeting and stressed the need to "thoroughly maintain tough organizational discipline."
The KCNA also said that the Central Military Commission of the Worker's Party will "administer a severe punishment and take necessary measures" after an investigation of the military unit responsible for the "loose guard" in the runaway case.
North Korea has yet to report a case of coronvirus but has intensified its preventive efforts across the country, calling its fight against the virus is a "political matter" that will determine the fate of the country.
