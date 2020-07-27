Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea declares state of emergency after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to announce home supply measures as early as Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)

-- Pyongyang says N. Korean defector with coronavirus symptoms crossed border to return home (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korean defector with COVID-19 symptoms crosses border to return home (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Military realizes that N. Korean defector returned home through N.K. announcement (Segye Times)

-- Young households in 30s borrow 130 tln won to buy homes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea quarantines Pyongyang due to defector returning with COVID-19 symptoms (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Pyongyang declares state of emergency after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms (Hankyoreh)

-- Military, police fail to realize N. Korean defector crossed border to return home (Hankook Ilbo)

-- HDC wants additional due diligence on Asiana Airlines amid pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't set to release home supply measures for young households (Korea Economic Daily)

