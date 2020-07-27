Go to Contents
07:01 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea declares state of emergency after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to announce home supply measures as early as Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pyongyang says N. Korean defector with coronavirus symptoms crossed border to return home (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korean defector with COVID-19 symptoms crosses border to return home (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Military realizes that N. Korean defector returned home through N.K. announcement (Segye Times)
-- Young households in 30s borrow 130 tln won to buy homes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea quarantines Pyongyang due to defector returning with COVID-19 symptoms (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pyongyang declares state of emergency after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms (Hankyoreh)
-- Military, police fail to realize N. Korean defector crossed border to return home (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC wants additional due diligence on Asiana Airlines amid pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't set to release home supply measures for young households (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North declares state of emergency due to Covid-19 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'High chances' that defector returned to North via border: Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Three leaders at crossroads (Korea Times)
(END)

