(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 28)

The fast pace of these government measures has touched off confusion and anger, not to mention soaring housing prices. In addition, the government and ruling party's move to revise three related laws on leasing and renting, including a 5 percent cap on rent increases, have hiked up deposits for rental homes. This because landlords, who claim that extending the right to renew contracts to existing tenants smacks of retroactive application, are asking for higher deposit sums before the lease-related revision takes effect.