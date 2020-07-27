BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giants BTS plan to release a new English-language single next month, the band's agency announced Monday.
The seven-piece act will drop the yet-unnamed digital single on Aug. 21 on domestic and international streaming services, Big Hit Entertainment, the band's label-agency, announced on the group's online fan community BTS Weverse.
BTS members have previewed the new song, describing it as "very exciting," initially produced to be included in the septet's new album targeted for a fall release.
"We decided to pre-release the single due to our wish to present it as soon as possible," BTS leader RM said on Sunday on the band's audio vlog broadcast on Naver's V Live platform. "We also hope to provide some immediate energy to fans who may be going through tough times due to the new coronavirus crisis."
The group said they are mulling whether to include the new song on their upcoming album.
The Korean boy band's fourth studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," was the most-sold album in the United States in the first half of 2020, becoming the only album to sell more than 500,000 units in the U.S. market in the first half, according to Nielsen Music.
At home, BTS topped the South Korean Gaon chart run by the Korea Music Content Association, selling a record number of over 4.26 million copies in the first half. The septet also topped the Japanese Oricon album chart in the first half, becoming the first foreign act to claim the honor in 36 years.
