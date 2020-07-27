Korea Zinc Inc Q2 net income down 39.9 pct. to 111 bln won
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 111 billion won (US$ 92.7 million), down 39.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 164 billion won, down 32.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 6.9 percent to 1.62 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
