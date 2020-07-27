Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UH-1H #Army

Army's UH-1H choppers retired after 52 yrs of service

10:33 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The Army's decades-old fleet of UH-1H helicopters are being retired this week, with South Korea's homegrown multi-role chopper Surion replacing them, the military said Monday.

The Army held a retirement ceremony, presided over by Aviation Operations Command Commander Maj. Gen. Kang Sun-young, commemorating UH-1H's 52 years of service to defend the country and its people.

The Army has operated 129 UH-1H choppers. They flew an accumulated 792,000 hours over 146 million kilometers during the period, it said.

The UH-1H choppers were mobilized in various missions and trainings, as well as in rescue operations and fire suppression activities.

Replacing the UH-1H choppers is South Korea's indigenous multi-role chopper Surion.

The Army is also pushing for the deployment of an upgraded version of the Surion helicopter to focus on transporting emergency patients.

"We are pushing to enhance our choppers' capabilities ... to better carry out missions in all weather, day and night," the Army said in a release.

This undated file photo shows a UH-1H helicopter. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK