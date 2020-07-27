Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon appoints new unification minister to serve as point man on Pyongyang

13:48 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, Monday as new unification minister in charge of inter-Korean relations, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Accordingly, Lee's tenure has begun as of the day, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok wrote in a text message to reporters.

Lee, who served as floor leader of the Democratic Party, was nominated early this month to lead the Ministry of Unification. Moon hopes Lee will play a role in efforts to produce a breakthrough in Seoul-Pyongyang ties, which are at a low ebb. Lee has long engaged in peace-related activities.

He went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing and then its committee on foreign affairs and unification adopted his hearing report amid a boycott by the main opposition United Future Party (UFP). The UFP cited Lee's refusal to submit certain reference materials for the hearing requested by its members.

Lee In-young, appointed as unification minister, in a file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK