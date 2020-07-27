Go to Contents
LG Group chief donates 1 bln won to virus vaccine research

14:07 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Group chief Koo Kwang-mo has donated 1 billion won (US$836,400) to research and development of a coronavirus vaccine, officials here said Monday.

Koo, who heads South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, gave the financial support to the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and supplying vaccines to those in developing countries.

LG said the donation was made personally by Koo, who expressed hopes of developing a vaccine to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

The international body has been conducting research for a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The IVI, which has an office at the premises of Seoul National University, was set up in 1997 by the United Nations Development Program devoted to fighting diseases. It is the first international body to have its head office in South Korea.

This photo, provided by LG Group, shows LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

