N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country's reliable and effective nuclear deterrence will permanently guarantee national security during a conference of veterans held to mark the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported Tuesday.
Kim made the speech during the conference held on Monday on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the end of the three-year conflict, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The Korean War ended in an armistice signed on July 27, 1953, which leaves South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North called the war the Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.
