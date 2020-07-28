Samsung Card Q2 net income up 54.3 pct. to 110.5 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 110.5 billion won (US$ 92.7 million), up 54.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 147.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 96.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2.6 percent to 802.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 9.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
