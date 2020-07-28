Hyundai E&C wins $350 mln deal from Hong Kong
10:21 July 28, 2020
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., South Korea's biggest builder by construction capability, said Tuesday it has received a US$350 million deal to build a hospital in Hong Kong by mid-2024.
Hyundai E&C has obtained the order from Hong Kong Hospital Authority. Local company Build King will also participate in the $1.17 billion project to rebuild United Christian Hospital, the company said in a statement.
United Christian Hospital, located in Kwun Tong, opened in 1973.
