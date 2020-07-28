Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #diplomat #WTO committee chair

S. Korean diplomat elected chair of WTO subsidies committee

10:25 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat has been elected chair of the World Trade Organization Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Choi Sung-yo, a councilor at the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva, has been elected by consensus of the committee members and will head the committee for one year, the ministry said in a statement.

The committee is one of the 11 committees under the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods that oversees the implementation of a WTO agreement on disciplining the use of subsidies and regulation of actions countries can take to counter the effects of subsidies.

This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on July 28, 2020, shows Choi Sung-yo, a councilor at the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva, who has been elected the chair of the World Trade Organization Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK