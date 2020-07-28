Go to Contents
Daekyo remains in red in Q2

11:29 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Daekyo Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 6.6 billion won (US$ 5.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 3.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 22.1 percent to 147.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
