LS Electric Q2 net profit down 3.7 pct. to 24.9 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 24.9 billion won (US$ 20.9 million), down 3.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 38.8 billion won, down 10.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3 percent to 598.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
