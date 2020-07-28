Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q2 net income down 85.1 pct. to 45.7 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 45.7 billion won (US$ 38.1 million), down 85.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 96 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 163.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 5.5 percent to 1.81 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
