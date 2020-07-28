Go to Contents
S. Korea allowed to develop solid-fuel space rocket under revised missile guidelines with U.S.

14:42 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced Tuesday it has become able to develop a solid-propellant space rocket under the new missile guidelines with the United States.

The allies agreed to lift the decades-old restrictions on Seoul's use of solid fuels for its space rocket launch, effective as of the day, according to Kim Hyun-chong, deputy national security adviser.

Thus, South Korean companies, research institutes and even individuals are technically capable of "developing, producing and possessing" space rockets using not only liquid fuels but also solid and hybrid ones with no restrictions, he said in a press briefing.

It would help advance the South Korean military's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, he added.

Kim Hyun-chong, deputy national security adviser (Yonhap)

