Samsung SDI Q2 net profit down 70.2 pct. to 47.7 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 47.7 billion won (US$ 39.8 million), down 70.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 103.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 157.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to 2.55 trillion won.
The operating profit was 37.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
