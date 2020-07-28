Samsung Engineering Q2 net income down 8.2 pct. to 67.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 67.4 billion won (US$ 56.4 million), down 8.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 14.2 percent on-year to 85.8 billion won. Sales increased 3 percent to 1.67 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
