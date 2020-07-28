Pro football league preparing to open talks on cutting player salaries during pandemic

The 12 teams in the top-flight K League 1 and the 10 teams in the K League 2 have been experiencing financial problems all year. The start of the season was pushed back by more than two months from Feb. 29 to May 8 due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the season has been shortened from 38 matches to 27 matches. Teams have been playing without fans and have made zero gate revenue. Stadiums will open back up this coming weekend, though crowds of only 10 percent of capacity will be allowed for the time being.

