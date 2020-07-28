Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A new reality television series on K-pop band BTS' members relaxing in a forest will broadcast next month, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The eight-part series, "In the Soop BTS ver.," will feature the septet luxuriating in the wilderness surrounded by woods while spending free time away from their busy schedules, Big Hit Entertainment said.
The show will be air Wednesday evenings on cable network JTBC from Aug. 19.
The series will also be available for purchase digitally on Weverse, Big Hit's mobile online store and fan community platform.
Big Hit said that the episodes on Weverse will have approximately 20 minutes of additional content compared to the 60-minute cable television broadcasts.
The digital version, produced by Big Hit's content production arm, Big Hit Three Sixty, will have other bonus content. Fans will be able to purchase the show digitally starting Aug. 4.
The seven-piece act will drop a yet-unnamed digital single on Aug. 21 on domestic and international streaming services, according to Big Hit.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)