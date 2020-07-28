S-1 Q2 net profit up 7.9 pct. to 48.3 bln won
16:13 July 28, 2020
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 48.3 billion won (US$ 40.4 million), up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 59.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.5 percent to 559 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)