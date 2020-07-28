Number of heat wave days to rise 3.5 times by end of 21st century: report

Since the 1970s, the number of heat wave days on the peninsula has increased by 0.89 days per decade, and the number of tropical nights -- when the nighttime low stays above 25 C -- jumped by 0.96 days per decade, the report said. Under the new criteria, heat wave advisories and warnings are issued when the maximum apparent temperature is projected to exceed 33 C and 35 C, respectively, for at least two days.