Korea Petro Chemical Ind shifts to black in Q2
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 54.5 billion won (US$ 45.5 million), shifting from a loss of 11.5 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 72.4 billion, compared with a loss of 15.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.6 percent to 439.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 28.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
