Gold price hits fresh record high on weak U.S. dollar, economic uncertainties
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The price of gold soared to a record high Tuesday, rising for a fifth straight session, amid economic uncertainties and the weak U.S. dollar.
A gram of gold was priced at 80,100 won (US$66.89) on the Korea Exchange (KRX), spiking 3.41 percent from the previous session. The gold price hit an intraday high of 82,970 won.
Market watchers said the prolonged uncertainties over the new coronavirus pandemic increased demand for safer destinations for assets.
In times of high economic uncertainty, the value of gold and other safer assets increases, they said.
In addition, massive stimulus measures in the major economies led to the weakening of the U.S. greenback.
"Under a real interest rate below zero, holding assets in cash brings losses," Song Jae-won, a private banker of Shinhan Bank, said.
The local currency closed at 1,196.90 won per dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 39.13 points, or 1.76 percent, to close at 2,256.99.
