Moon appoints national intelligence service chief

18:13 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Park Jie-won, a former lawmaker, as head of the National Intelligence Service on Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The move came a day after Park went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing.

Park's tenure is to begin Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Early this month, the president nominated Park, known for a high level of understanding and expertise in North Korea affairs, to lead the state agency.

Park played a key role in the historic 2000 summit between then President Kim Dae-jung of South Korea and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il.

Park Jie-won, newly appointed chief of the National Intelligence Service (Yonhap)

