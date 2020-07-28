S. Korea to touch on future G7 summit participation in Washington talks: official
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to touch on its future participation in the G7 summit talks at the upcoming meeting of advanced economies set to take place in Washington, a senior presidential adviser said Tuesday.
Appearing in an interview on local broadcaster KBS, Kim Hyun-chong said the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae will do its part so the country can continue to take part in summit talks involving leaders of top economies.
"This year's G7 summit will be held in the U.S. capital on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1, with South Korea being able to coordinate continued annual participation (at the gathering)," the deputy national security adviser to President Moon Jae-in said. He added that Seoul needs to discuss in what capacity it will take part in any talks.
The comments came as U.S. President Donald Trump called for expanding G7 membership from the current seven countries to 11 or 12 going forward, which could lead to South Korea, Australia, India and Russia being added to the group. The chief executive had claimed the seven-country organization is obsolete and had invited other countries, including South Korea, to Washington this year to engage in talks.
Despite such efforts, both Japan and Germany have voiced objections to the creation of a G11 or G12.
President Moon earlier said the G7 structure has faced limitations in dealing with the problems facing the world and expressed support for Trump's calls for change.
At the weekly standing committee meeting of the National Security Council held last week, officials agreed to "respond actively" to the matter of expanding the G7 membership, though no details were given.
Kim also said he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Seoul within the year, after the planned visit in the first half fell through.
He said the visit would allow the two neighbors to discuss latest developments in Sino-U.S. relations and the North Korea issue.
