-- Report says temperature on Korean Peninsula rising higher than global average (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea is able to launch military satellite at any time (Kookmin Daily)

-- Solid fuel allowed for use in developing launch vehicle (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea could put military satellite in orbit at any time (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul to set up think tank to brace for territorial dispute (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party passes bills related to property without agreement with opposition party (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 176-seat ruling party passes 11 bills related to property without opposition party's consent (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korean Peninsula warming up twice as fast as global average (Hankyoreh)

-- Japanese industrial material makers flock to Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prices of gold, stocks, raw materials rise on weak dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to provide additional 100,000 houses (Korea Economic Daily)

