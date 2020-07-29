SK Innovation turns to red in Q2
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 345.8 billion won (US$ 289 million), shifting from a profit of 155.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 439.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 493.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 44.7 percent to 7.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 34.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
