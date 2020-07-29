New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of new daily coronavirus in South Korea bounced back to above 40 Wednesday as both imported cases and local transmissions climbed up.
The country added 48 cases, including 34 imported cases, raising the total caseload to 14,251, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The tally marked a sharp increase from 25 new virus cases reported Monday and 28 cases Tuesday.
Infections coming in from overseas have risen steadily by double-digit numbers for 34 consecutive days. The number of imported cases spiked to a record 86 on Saturday before dropping to 46 Sunday and 16 Monday.
Of the 34 newly reported imported cases, 21 were detected at quarantine checkpoints at ports and airports.
The newly identified cases are mostly tied to Russian ships docked in the southeastern port city of Busan. So far, cases tied to seafarers on Russia-flagged ships have reached 90, health authorities said.
Domestic infections also increased by a double-digit figure after marking nine cases on Monday and five cases on Tuesday.
Of the 14 local transmissions, 13 were from the greater Seoul area -- seven in Seoul, five in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon. The southeastern port city of Busan also reported one more COVID-19 case.
Health authorities are staying vigilant over sporadic outbreaks during the summer vacation season as the country also lifted some infection preventive measures.
South Korea gave the go-ahead to all church gatherings on Friday, while it also allowed people to attend sports events on a limited basis.
The country reported no additional deaths, keeping the death toll at 300, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients fully cured of the virus reached 13,069, up 62 from the previous day, while 882 are currently under treatment, down 14 from a day earlier.
South Korea has carried out 1,547,307 tests since Jan. 3.
