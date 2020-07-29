Major S. Korea-related events of 2019 explained in Yonhap's new almanac

Major events covered by the almanac include the trilateral summit between South Korea, North Korea and the United States in Panmunjom, the controversy over the appointment of Cho Kuk as justice minister, strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo, the global phenomenon of "Parasite" by director Bong Joon-ho and South Korea's soft power prowess, and the major feats of football star Son Heung-min and other South Korean athletes on the world stage.