Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US Australia NK

U.S., Australia reaffirm support for N.K. denuclearization negotiations

10:55 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States and Australia have reaffirmed their support for denuclearization negotiations with North Korea and commitment to sanctions against the communist regime's nuclear and missile programs.

The two countries made the pledge after holding "two-plus-two" ministerial consultations between their ministers and secretaries of foreign affairs and defense in Washington on Tuesday (U.S. time).

"The secretaries and ministers affirmed their support for U.S.-DPRK denuclearization negotiations and their commitment to fully implement sanctions against North Korea to counter the threat to security and regional stability posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs," they said in the joint statement released after the talks.

DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

They also called on China to be transparent with the U.S. and Russia on negotiating the terms for limitations on nuclear weapons and other disarmament measures.

(From L to R) Australia's Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen while U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of State following the 30th AUSMIN in Washington, D.C., in this Reuters photo taken on July 28, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK