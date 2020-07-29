Seoul stocks extend gains late Wed. morning on techs, automakers
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to rise late Wednesday morning on the back of advances in techs and automakers.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 9.96 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,266.95 as of 11:20 a.m.
Local exporters may get a boost from the weak U.S. dollar, according to analysts.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics added 1.54 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edging up 0.12 percent.
Internet giant Naver climbed 0.35 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.91 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.63 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.38 percent.
Among decliners, pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 1.97 percent, with Celltrion down 3.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)