Unid Q2 net income up 68.5 pct. to 25 bln won
13:51 July 29, 2020
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Unid Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 25 billion won (US$ 20.9 million), up 68.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 31.7 billion won, up 4.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.1 percent to 232.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)