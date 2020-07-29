Go to Contents
Lotte Fine Chemical Q2 net income up 62.5 pct. to 65 bln won

14:28 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 65 billion won (US$ 54.4 million), up 62.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 35.1 percent on-year to 33.9 billion won. Sales decreased 11.2 percent to 293.2 billion won.

The operating profit was 4.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
