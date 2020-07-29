Hanmi Pharm. Q2 net income down 71.7 pct. to 5.8 bln won
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 5.8 billion won (US$ 4.8 million), down 71.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 10.6 billion won, down 54.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 10 percent to 243.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 31.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)