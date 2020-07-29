Oci remains in red in Q2
15:10 July 29, 2020
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 38.2 billion won (US$ 32 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 44.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 19.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 38.6 percent to 401.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
