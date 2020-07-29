HDC Holdings Q2 net profit up 54 pct. to 124.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 124.4 billion won (US$ 104.3 million), up 54 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 176.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 38.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 183.4 percent to 1.19 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
