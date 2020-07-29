Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

HDC Holdings Q2 net profit up 54 pct. to 124.4 bln won

16:32 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 124.4 billion won (US$ 104.3 million), up 54 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 176.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 38.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 183.4 percent to 1.19 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK