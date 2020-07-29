Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #rain

Heavy rains flood homes, roads in central, southern areas

17:18 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains pounded the central and southern areas of South Korea on Wednesday, flooding many homes, roads and farmlands.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain alerts for parts of Chungcheong, Jeolla and North Gyeonsang provinces.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in the southwestern county of Hwasun, with 210.5 millimeters as of 1 p.m. Precipitation for other areas ranged from 80 mm to 190 mm.

In Yeonggwang in the southwest, some roads and homes were inundated as downpours measuring 66.4 mm per hour lashed the county in the morning.

A parking lot is submerged by an overflowing stream in the southwestern city of Jeonju on July 29, 2020. (Yonhap)

A 10-lane road was swamped by water in the southwestern city of Gwangju, which was hit by 175.5 mm of rain as of 1 p.m.

Some houses in the central city of Cheongju were flooded by a swollen stream. A man fled his half-submerged car in the nearby city of Jecheon.

Ten hectares of farmland were submerged in the southwestern county of Buan, hit by more than 130 mm of rain.

Trees were knocked down in at least four cities and counties.

In Jecheon, agricultural authorities released water from a reservoir after it exceeded 90 percent of capacity.

The KMA forecast rain will continue until Thursday morning, with some areas recording 30-50 mm per hour.

A road is flooded in the southeastern city of Busan on July 29, 2020, in this photo provided by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK