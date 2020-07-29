Japan's forced labor issue should be dealt with from human rights viewpoint: experts

According to a South Korean government report released in 2012, about 500 to 800 Koreans are believed to have been made to work in cramped and stifling spaces at undersea coal mines on the island off the coast of Nagasaki between 1943 to 1945, and 143 of them died there of diseases, malnutrition and accidents. Korea was a colony of Japan from 1910 to 1945.