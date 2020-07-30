(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 30)

Speed at times could be a critical element for a good, functioning legislative process. More important however is due process and debate as detailed in law to ensure that the final bill fulfills the goal originally behind its proposal. It would not serve the public well if one specific party "dominates" even the procedural aspects of the legislature. The constituents who might beg to differ with the ruling party's policy stances will find themselves growing anxious as to whether any of their voices will be represented.