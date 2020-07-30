Naver Q2 net profit up 226.3 pct. to 90.7 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 90.7 billion won (US$ 76 million), up 226.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 79.7 percent on-year to 230.6 billion won. Revenue increased 16.7 percent to 1.9 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
