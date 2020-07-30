Samsung Electronics Q2 net income up 7.2 pct. to 5.55 tln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 5.55 trillion won (US$ 4.7 billion), up 7.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 8.14 trillion won, up 23.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5.6 percent to 52.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
