Daewoo E&C Q2 net profit down 36.6 pct. to 52.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 52.4 billion won (US$ 43.9 million), down 36.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 81.2 billion won, down 20.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12 percent to 1.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
