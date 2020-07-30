Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK cruise missile

N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials

11:19 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an anti-ship cruise missile from waters off the east coast earlier this month as part of its regular summertime exercise, South Korean military officials said Thursday.

The test was belatedly known to the media, as neither the South Korean military authorities nor North Korean media outlets announced the launch.

According to the Seoul officials, the ship-to-ship missile was fired from a ship in the East Sea on July 6 and flew less than 100 kilometers.

The exact type of the missile is not known, but the officials hinted that this type of missile had been test-launched previously.

"We see this as part of the North's regular maritime exercise," Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak said. "We are closely monitoring the North's military moves and maintain a tight readiness posture."

The summertime exercise began around early July and is under way. The summertime program usually lasts until around August, according to the officials.

These photos published by the North's Rodong Sinmun daily newspaper on June 9, 2017, show the launch of the country's new surface-to-ship cruise missile. The report said the country's leader Kim Jong-un observed the missile launch, which South Korea detected a day earlier. The North's media said the test-firing was aimed at verifying the "combat application efficiency of the overall weapon system." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The last known major missile test by North Korea was conducted on April 14, when multiple surface-to-ship cruise missiles were fired from its eastern coastal town of Munchon, which flew around 150 kilometers. They are known to bear similarities to the Kumsong-3 coastal defense cruise missile, or the KN-19, which the North first launched in June 2017, according to the officials.

Experts say cruise missiles fly at a low altitude by nearly skimming the sea, so they are quite hard to detect. The Kumsong-3 is also believed to be highly accurate thanks to its so-called waypoint maneuvering, which means the weapon reorients itself during flight.

North Korea has sought to beef up its defense capabilities, focusing on the development of conventional weapons, amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

Excluding the April cruise missile test, North Korea has conducted major weapons tests four times so far this year, all in March involving short-range ballistic missiles, along with small-scale artillery firing drills.

In June, tensions on the peninsula escalated sharply, as Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened to take military action in anger over anti-regime propaganda leaflets sent via balloons from the South.

On June 24, however, leader Kim Jong-un put military action plans against the South on hold. Seoul's defense ministry said earlier this week that no unusual movements by the North Korean military have been detected.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech at the national conference of veterans held to mark the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, in this photo captured from the website of the Rodong Sinmun, the country's official newspaper, on July 28, 2020. During the speech, Kim said its "reliable and effective self-defense nuclear deterrence" will guarantee its security and future forever. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK