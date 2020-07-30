LG Uplus expands contactless services amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus Corp. said Thursday it will introduce digital kiosks and new online shopping services as part of its shift toward going "contactless" amid the pandemic.
Starting in September, visitors to the mobile carrier's flagship store in Gangnam, southern Seoul, will be able to use the kiosks to change phone plans and buy USIM cards on their own, according to the company.
The telecom operator plans to gradually expand the service to other outlets to boost contactless services as people shun contact to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and more young consumers prefer online interactions.
The carrier said it started live shopping broadcasts on its online store, in which users can directly interact with shopping hosts via live chats. It will also provide more promotions on its online store by partnering with retailers, including convenience store chain GS25.
LG Uplus said the share of mobile product purchases from its online store currently account for just 5 percent of the total.
Local telecom operators are in the early stages of launching contactless services amid the pandemic.
Telecom giant KT Corp. partnered with a local food delivery business earlier this month to strengthen delivery services for online purchases, while leading mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. is reportedly preparing to open a contactless store this fall.
