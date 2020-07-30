Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SK Networks Q2 net income up 1684.8 pct. to 103.2 bln won

13:30 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 103.2 billion won (US$ 86.7 million), up 1684.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 46 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.9 percent to 2.43 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK