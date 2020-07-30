Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Q2 net income down 99.8 pct. to 400 mln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 400 million won (US$ 0.3 million), down 99.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 67.7 percent on-year to 92.9 billion won. Revenue increased 0.1 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
The operating profit was 171.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
