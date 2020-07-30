Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q2 net profit down 83.1 pct. to 3.2 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 3.2 billion won (US$ 2.7 million), down 83.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 12.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 12.9 percent to 724.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 50.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
