Poongsan Q2 net profit up 119.8 pct. to 8.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 8.1 billion won (US$ 6.7 million), up 119.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 148.1 percent on-year to 21 billion won. Sales decreased 3.5 percent to 580 billion won.
The operating profit was 109.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)