Cheil Worldwide Inc Q2 net profit down 24.2 pct. to 33.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 33.4 billion won (US$ 28 million), down 24.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 22.5 percent on-year to 53.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 25.5 percent to 642.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
